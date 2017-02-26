10th road fatality this year occurs at Boardman Sunday

The driver of this car died in the wreck.

The county’s 10th road fatality of the year occurred Sunday just after 5 p.m. at U.S. 74 and Old Boardman Road. The wreck occurred when a car that witnesses said was traveling at a high rate of speed t-boned another car as it attempted to cross the westbound lane of U.S. 74.

The driver of the car that was t-boned was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead. EMS crews took at least three people in the other car to Columbus Regional. EMS units from Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo and Whiteville responded, along with Evergreen Fire Department.

More information will be Monday’s News Reporter.

Trooper Richard Capps completes his report near the car that T-boned the sedan in which a woman died.