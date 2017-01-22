Limericks by Bob Aldrich Raul Castro has not resigned yet.

He still sees democracy as a threat.

But free information

Will reshape his nation,

As he permits a Cuban internet.

The Greatest Show on Earth is no more.

No animals will trumpet and roar.

No Big Top with three rings.

No trapeze artist’s swings.

Send in clowns and close-up the tent’s door.

For a teen-ager it is a big deal -

A license to get behind the wheel

But now teens need not strive

For a permit to drive

A new self-driving automobile

