12:15 release for City Schools students Friday for ball games

Whiteville City Schools will release students at 12:15 Friday in anticipation of a number of students leaving to watch the softball and baseball teams play in the state championship series Friday and Saturday. The early release affects all city schools.

The following message came from WCS administration: “Congratulations to the Whiteville High School Baseball and Softball teams as they compete Friday in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Class A Championships at Raleigh. The softball team will play North Stanly at 5 p.m. The baseball team will play Murphy at 8 p.m. Both games will be played on the campus of North Carolina State University. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the general public.”