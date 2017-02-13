Limericks by Bob Aldrich Weather experts don’t often agree

What climatic conditions will be.

Weather models forecast

But are often out-classed

By chic models on weather TV.

The Congressman had no solution

To his wife’s account diminution

While she kept on spending

He just kept extending

A continuing resolution.

While in his “changing color” routine

The chameleon could not stay unseen.

He said “It makes me sad.

Our clean world’s going bad.

I no longer blend in when I’m green.”

