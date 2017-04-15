- April 15th, 2017
Baseball: AC Reynolds vs East Columbus @ Whiteville Legion Stadium
April 15th, 2017 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Baseball: Bryant & Stratton College, VA @ SCC
April 15th, 2017 @ 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Softball: East Columbus vs South Robeson, Day 1 of Rob. Co. Slugfest @ Fairmont
April 15th, 2017 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Baseball: AC Reynolds @ Whiteville
April 15th, 2017 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
- April 17th, 2017
Softball: South Columbus vs TBD @ Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach
April 17th, 2017 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Softball: East Columbus in Robeson County Slugfest
April 17th, 2017 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Robeson County Slugfest
Softball: South Columbus vs TBD @ Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach
April 17th, 2017 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Baseball: Whiteville vs New Bern @ South Central High School
April 17th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Greenville
Baseball: West Wilkes @ West Columbus
April 17th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- April 18th, 2017
Baseball: Whiteville @ South Central
April 18th, 2017 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Baseball: East Columbus vs West Wilkes @ Trask High School
April 18th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Softball: East Columbus in Robeson County Slugfest, Time to TBD
April 18th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Robeson County Slugfest, Time to TBD
- April 19th, 2017
Softball: Whiteville @ Richmond County
April 19th, 2017 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Baseball: Florence-Darlington @ SCC
April 19th, 2017 @ 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Baseball: South Columbus @ Mullins, SC, (DH)
April 19th, 2017 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Baseball: West Columbus @ Trask
April 19th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- April 20th, 2017
Softball: Whiteville @ West Bladen
April 20th, 2017 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Softball: SCC @ Pitt CC (DH)
April 20th, 2017 @ 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
- April 21st, 2017
Softball: Whiteville @ Cape Fear
April 21st, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- April 22nd, 2017
JV Baseball: Whiteville @ Laney
April 22nd, 2017 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Baseball: SCC @ Catawba Valley CC (DH)
April 22nd, 2017 @ 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Baseball: Whiteville @ Laney
April 22nd, 2017 @ 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
- April 23rd, 2017
Baseball: SCC @ Catawba Valley CC
April 23rd, 2017 @ 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
- April 24th, 2017
MS Softball/Baseball: Acme-Delco @ Chadbourn
April 24th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
JV Baseball: South Columbus @ South Robeson
April 24th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Boys Tennis: Whiteville @ South Columbus
April 24th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
JV/Varsity Girls Soccer: Whiteville @ Ashley
April 24th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Girls Soccer: Red Springs @ West Columbus
April 24th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Softball: South Columbus @ South Robeson
April 24th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Baseball: South Columbus @ South Robeson
April 24th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- April 25th, 2017
MS Softball & Baseball: Elizabethtown @ Central (DH)
April 25th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- April 26th, 2017
MS Softball/Baseball: Hallsboro @ Central
April 26th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- April 27th, 2017
Girls Soccer: Whiteville @ West Columbus, Make up from 4/5
April 27th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
- April 28th, 2017
Girls Soccer: East Columbus @ South Columbus, Make up from 3/13
April 28th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
