- September 7th, 2017
Girls Tennis: Red Springs @ Whiteville
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fairmont @ South Columbus
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
East Columbus @ South Robeson
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Girls Tennis: West Columbus @ West Bladen
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer: Acme-Delco @ Chadbourn
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer: Central vs Williams at Nakina
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nakina
MS Girls Soccer: Cerro Gordo @ Tabor City, Postponed
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer: Evergreen @ Hallsboro, Postponed
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Volleyball: Red Springs @ Whiteville (JV and Varsity)
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Volleyball: West Columbus @ West Bladen (JV and Varsity)
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Volleyball: Fairmont @ South Columbus (JV and Varsity)
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Volleyball: East Columbus @ South Robeson (JV and Varsity)
September 7th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
JV Boys Soccer: South Brunswick @ Whiteville
September 7th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
JV Football: Whiteville @ East Bladen
September 7th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
JV Football: South Columbus @ Red Springs
September 7th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
JV Football: St. Pauls @ East Columbus
September 7th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Boys Soccer: South Brunswick @ Whiteville
September 7th, 2017 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
- September 8th, 2017
Football:East Bladen @ Whiteville
September 8th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Football: Red Springs @ South Columbus
September 8th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Football: South Robeson @ West Columbus
September 8th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Football: East Columbus @ St. Pauls
September 8th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- September 11th, 2017
MS Girls Soccer: Hallsboro @ Cerro Gordo
September 11th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer:Tabor City @ Nakina
September 11th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer: Chadbourn @ Central
September 11th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
JV Football: Loris, SC @ South Columbus
September 11th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- September 12th, 2017
MS Football Jamboree at West Columbus (all 6 teams)
September 12th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
West Columbus
- September 14th, 2017
MS Girls Soccer: Cerro Gordo @ Nakina
September 14th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer: Hallsboro @ Tabor City
September 14th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer: Williams @ Evergreen
September 14th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MS Girls Soccer: Central @ Acme-Delco
September 14th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- September 19th, 2017
MS Football: Littlefield @ Central
September 19th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MS Football: Williams vs Tabor City at South Columbus
September 19th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
South Columbus
- October 3rd, 2017
MS Girls Soccer: Acme-Delco vs Williams at Tabor City
October 3rd, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tabor City
