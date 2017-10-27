NR Boost

Limericks by Bob Aldrich There once was a thin model named Ruth

Who smiled all the days of her youth

When she lost her figure

Her smile grew much bigger

Because now she is long in the tooth.

In Congress there are nothing but dupes

Who are victims of high pressure groups.

They will help them sustain

A successful campaign

And then get them to jump through their hoops

As the gnome knelt beside the gnarled yew

Being Gnostic he knew false from true

When by gnats he was gnawed

knew the spell was flawed

With G’s and K’s when just N would do.

