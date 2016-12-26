22 kids receive new bicycles in Chadbourn PD Christmas bike drive



Santa Claus and Chadbourn Police Chief Darrell Trivette are pictured with some of the bicycles given to youngsters between the ages of 2 to 11 Friday at the Chadbourn Depot Museum.

Twenty-two Chadbourn area youngsters ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old received new bicycles and helmets Friday as a Christmas bicycle drive sponsored by the Chadbourn Police Department came to an end.

In addition to the police department, the Chadbourn Revitalization Committee was heavily involved in the bike drive.

Santa Claus was present as bicycles and helmets were presented to children at the Chadbourn Depot Museum.

The Revitalization Committee’s Lisa Blake expressed appreciation to the following people and organizations whose donations made purchase of the bikes and helmets possible: Ken and Susan Waddell, Suzanne Harris, Alton Chewning, Geneva Dickerson, Chadbourn Baptist Church, Densil Worthington, Michael Shaw, Ann Ferguson, Cathy and Catherine Causey, Jimmy Sue Ward, Robert Cox, Judy Morris, Terry Lanier, Brenda and Charles McArthur, Keith and Elaine Blake, Judy Morris, William Blake, Piney Forest Baptist Church, Charlie and Sylvia Patton, Lisa Blake and Gordon Grissett.