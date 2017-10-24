450 Duke customers still without power at 11 a.m.



This house on West Columbus Street sustained serious damage from a tree strike, but the occupant was not at home at the time.

Four hundred and fifty Duke Energy customers were still without power at 11 a.m. Tuesday after Monday night’s windstorm.

Approximately 1,500 were without power at the height of the storm, including Columbus Regional Healthcare, which operated on generators until early morning.

One person was hurt in a wreck involving a tree across the road on Arn Ward Road south of Whiteville, and fire department crews were out en masse clearing trees from roadways during the heigh of the storm.

Some areas around Hallsboro were still without power at 11 a.m.