Abused, injured dog recovering

On Easter morning, while many people were in church, the Columbus County Animal Shelter responded to a call about a severely injured dog from the Evergeeen area.

The Officers who responded to the call discovered an abused dog, which the shelter has named “Mattie.” Mattie’s fur was so tangled and matted (hence his name) that he could not use his right back leg. Fur growth had made movement of this leg painful.

The Wags and Wiggles Dog Salon came to the shelter very early Monday morning, as they always volunteer their services to treat animals that are found in similar conditions free of charge. They also provide free “spa treatments” such as nail trimming and fur cuts on a regular basis for dogs who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days as part of the shelter’s enrichment program.

They removed six pounds of fur from Mattie, reducing his weight to 24 pounds. The haircut took three and half hours, shelter manager Joey Prince said.

“Mattie was very cooperative during the entire process,” he said.

Mattie will be seeing a vet Tuesday.

“He is now tentatively using his back leg, although the muscle atrophy from lack of use will likely require some therapy to restore the full use of the leg,” Prince said. “He is very underweight, and the shelter has started him on a diet which will slowly return him to his optimal weight.”

Rapid feeding of an animal that has not had food can make the animal sick, Prince explained.

The Wags and Wiggles Dog Salon is run by Linda and Renee Fregeau and mobile dog salon. They can be reached at 910-231-9759 or at paintedponies76@yahoo.com

Information gathered by the Animal Shelter indicates that this neglect was intentional and the public is being asked to provide any information to 910-641-3945. Anonymous tips are accepted.