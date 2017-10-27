Alleged kitten kicker, thieves arrested

Two men sought for a break-in where one of the suspects kicked a small kitten are in the Columbus County Detention Center.

Arrest reports show Cameron Dexter Brisbon, 23, and Donovan Unique Young, 19, were jailed on charges of felony breaking, entering and larceny, and safecracking. Young was also charged with felony cruelty to animals. Young is held under a $35,000 secured bond, and Brisbon was placed under a $50,000 bond.

Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office said Raymond Fowler of 8572 Old Stake Rd., Tabor City, called 911 after Young and Brisbon came to his home Oct. 18 and one knocked on a window as the other knocked on a door. Fowler did not answer, investigators said, because he did not know the men.

As Young came onto the porch, a four-week-old kitten bounded up the steps. Young turned and kicked the kitten against the porch railing. The feline ran away, and was later reported unhurt.

On Fowler’s surveillance video, Young turns and kicks the door after the kitten ran off the porch. Brisbon, who was discarding something in a trash can on the video, then appears to head toward the porch.

When Fowler confronted Young in the door, the two suspects fled in a white F-150 work truck.

When deputies searched the trashcan, Tatum said, they found evidence of another break-in. Five checkbooks belonging to Nicole Morrison of Rough and Ready Road and a savings bond owned by Brandon Morrison were in the trashcan.

Officers then went to the Morrison home near Cerro Gordo, where they found a door kicked in. After securing the property they contacted the residents, who reported a small safe, jewelry, the checkbooks and bond, and electronics had been stolen.

On Oct. 25, Tatum said, deputies were contacted by a Department of Transportation road crew near Fipps Lane, off Old Stake. The workers had found a small safe and documents scattered on the ground nearby. The property was returned to the Morrisons.

After the sheriff’s office released a portion of Fowler’s video, the suspects were identified by several residents. The video sparked outrage on social media across the country, not just in Columbus County, with the story and video being shared multiple times online.

Using tips from the general public, detectives obtained warrants and arrested both men when they turned themselves in at the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Lewis Hatcher thanked the public for their assistance in solving the case, and encouraged residents to make use of video surveillance and other security systems.

“Mr. Fowler’s surveillance footage was crucial evidence in identifying the subjects,” Hatcher said. “Video footage does not lie. “

Hatcher also recommended that citizens record the serial numbers to all valuable property.

“Being proactive is essential in protecting your family and your property,” Hatcher added.