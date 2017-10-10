Alleged Sidney shooter jailed

Myrtle Beach police have arrested a suspect in an Oct. 5 shooting incident near Tabor City.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was called to 1637 Sidney Cherry Grove Road around 4 a.m. on Oct. 5 after Devonte Quantrell Gore allegedly opened fire on Michael and Rachael Cox at their home after an argument.

Gore and an unnamed female companion fled the scene after the shooting. No injuries were reported, but the home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Arrest records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Gore was arrested in Myrtle Beach. He will be extradited to Columbus County to face additional charges here, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the sheriff’s office. Gore, 26, lives in Loris.