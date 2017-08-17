Animal Control rescuing birds, rabbits

Columbus County Animal Control is assisting in the rescue and relocation of more than 200 ducks and chickens, along with a large number of rabbits.
Shelter Manager Joey Prince said officials were contacted earlier this week about the small livestock as part of a missing person’s case. The owner of the birds was later found to have died at home of natural causes.
“The animals are mostly in good shape, except for being hungry and thirsty,” he said.
McNally Farms of Rocky Point is taking some of the birds, Prince said, and arrangements have been made to rehome the other animals. The McNallys knew the owner, Prince said.
The animal pens were very clean considering the circumstances, Prince said. No charges are pending in the case.
“This is not an abuse or neglect situation,” he said. “It’s just sad.”
Prince said the shelter is not equipped to handle livestock of any kind, so the poultry and rabbits were being turned over to private individuals who had volunteered to help.
UPDATE
Gurganus Feeds in Whiteville also provided bird and rabbit food for the effort, Prince said.
“By all accounts, he made sure these animals were kept in great shape and we are told he would go without food at times himself to ensure his flock had enough to eat. The owner passed this week, and his family has asked that we ensure these animals go to good homes. These types of animals are a little outside our usual daily activities, but we should be able to find them all homes,” Prince said. All of the animals appeared to be healthy, and the area where the animals lived was kept clean. The animals had been without water or food for a day or so as the passing of the owner was unexpected.
“Animal Control Officers were on site yesterday and today ensuring all creatures there received food and water, and to being the process of finding new homes for these pets,” Prince said Thursday. “Experts are being called in to move the mothers with eggs.”
The exact location and the name of the owner is being withheld pending notification to the family of the passing.