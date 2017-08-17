Animal Control rescuing birds, rabbits

Columbus County Animal Control is assisting in the rescue and relocation of more than 200 ducks and chickens, along with a large number of rabbits.

Shelter Manager Joey Prince said officials were contacted earlier this week about the small livestock as part of a missing person’s case. The owner of the birds was later found to have died at home of natural causes.

“The animals are mostly in good shape, except for being hungry and thirsty,” he said.

McNally Farms of Rocky Point is taking some of the birds, Prince said, and arrangements have been made to rehome the other animals. The McNallys knew the owner, Prince said.

The animal pens were very clean considering the circumstances, Prince said. No charges are pending in the case.

“This is not an abuse or neglect situation,” he said. “It’s just sad.”

Prince said the shelter is not equipped to handle livestock of any kind, so the poultry and rabbits were being turned over to private individuals who had volunteered to help.

UPDATE

Gurganus Feeds in Whiteville also provided bird and rabbit food for the effort, Prince said.