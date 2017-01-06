Animal Control suspends trapping until after storm

Columbus County Animal Control has suspended trapping of stray and nuisance animals until Tuesday (Jan. 10) due to the extreme weather conditions.

“Emergency calls will continue to be responded to as quickly as weather conditions allow,” said Animal Control Manager Joey Prince.

Single digit temperatures and ice could prevent Animal Control workers from being able to check traps and retrieve any catches before cold-related injuries might occur, Prince said.

Prince also reminded pet owners to make sure their animals were inside or have a weather-proof shelter with warm, dry bedding before the winter storm moves through the area this weekend.

“Even when it’s freezing cold, you are still required to make sure your animal has fresh food and water,” Prince said. “If you’re cold inside your house, your animals will really be cold outside.”