Animal Shelter temporarily stops intake

The Columbus County Animal Shelter will not accept any new dogs until at least Sept. 11.

County Manager Bill Clark said the shelter was closed to intake after a state inspection this week turned up unsanitary conditions. Dr. Pat Sholar of the state veterinarian’s office informed Clark of the problems after a routine inspection Tuesday.

“Except for aggressive animals or those that have to be quarantined, we won’t be taking any in until we can get the numbers down,” Clark said.

Calls to the Animal Shelter were not answered or returned. The state veterinarian’s office confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, but offered no further comment.

Animal Control Director Joey Prince resigned Monday, citing long hours. He praised Clark and the county administration for their role in helping improve conditions at the shelter.

As of Tuesday, the shelter had 101 dogs. It has room for 60 dogs in individual runs.

Clark said state inspectors returned Wednesday, and while there had been some improvements, the shelter needed to freeze intakes for several days. Previous inspections gave the shelter high marks, and noted that deficiencies were quickly remedied. Shortly after the Clear the Shelter event, there were several vacant cages, and the shelter was clean.

The shelter had its most successful adoption day yet during the event, with a total of 27 animals going to new homes. That came just after the shelter took in its 1,000th dog this year, more than two months before anticipated. The shelter has been maintaining low euthanasia rates through marketing pets on the Internet and working with national rescue groups.