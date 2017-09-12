Another Matthew victim repaired

Another road damaged by Hurricane Matthew has been reopened.

Paul Wilou Drive, which connects to Macedonia Church Road at Evergreen, was closed on Oct. 10, 2016, as Hurricane Matthew’s torrential rains and flooding damaged dozens of roads in the county. A bridge along the road was severely damaged by the storm.

The road was reopened today (Tuesday) at 10:47 a.m., according to Andrew Barksdale of the Department of Transportation.

Work is continuing on a number of hurricane repair projects throughout the county.