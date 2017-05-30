ATMC announces Columbus County educational channel

ATMC Cable has partnered with Columbus County Schools and Columbus Career and College Academy’s broadcasting program to bring local programming to the residents of southeastern Columbus County.

“We are proud to be able to offer more services in the Columbus County area,” said O’Neal Miller, ATMC CEO. “This channel offers valuable informational and educational resources to the community.”

The Columbus County Education Channel features original programming such as press conferences, athletic events, concerts, award ceremonies, commencements and more. The channel is programmed by students from Columbus Career and College Academy and will generate more than 100 hours of original programming a year.

Kelly Jones of Columbus County Schools, commented, “Columbus County Schools is proud to partner with ATMC to bring local programming to subscribers in Columbus County and appreciates ATMC’s commitment to their communities.”

The Columbus County Educational Channel is available on ATMC Cable channel 98 to customers located in southeastern Columbus County. For more information, visit atmc.com or call 910-755-8065.