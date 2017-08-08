Bank robber sentenced

A Riegelwood man who took hostages in a Leland bank will serve more than 10 years in prison, U. S. Attorney John Stuart Bruce announced Tuesday.

In federal court in Greenville, Senior United States District Judge Malcolm J. Howard sentenced Borenzo Cortez Patrick 26, of Riegelwood, to 121 months imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

On May 12, Patrick pled guilty to the charges.

On Dec. 22, 2016, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Patrick robbed the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union (RFCU), located at 2065 Andrew Jackson Highway, Leland, at gunpoint. During the robbery, Patrick conducted a violent armed takeover of the credit union, and was carrying an AK-47 style assault rifle. Though it was later determined that the rifle was unloaded during the robbery, Patrick pointed the rifle at several bank employees and a customer, forcing the employees to lay face down on the ground and racking the rifle bolt several times.

Columbus County law enforcement agencies converged on the eastern end of the county with Brunswick, Bladen and New Hanover deputies when the robbery was reported. No one was injured in the robbery.