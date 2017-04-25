Barbecue on the Bluff this weekend

Nearly 20 teams are expected to enter Fair Bluff’s 6th annual BBQ on the Bluff barbecue cooking competition Friday and Saturday, according to President Kathy Ashley of the sponsoring Greater Fair Bluff Chamber of Commerce.

The two-day festival will feature the traditional barbecue quality, showmanship, BBQ sauce and cake competitions, community chicken bog dinner, two-days of entertainment on the stage on Riverside Drive and the Saturday sale of barbecue by the plate or the pound.

The cake competition will be on Friday and will feature three divisions: decorated cakes (decorations must be barbecue-themed), pound cakes and frosted cakes. All cakes musts be received at the Masonic lodge by 3:30 p.m. Friday. Judging will begin 30 minutes later.

The big event will be Saturday with the judging of barbecue cook-off winners, followed by the sale of barbecue from the contest entries. The first-place winner will get $750 and a trophy. Trophies and prizes of $400 and $200 will go to the second and third place winners, respectively.

The winner of the Fair Bluff competition also automatically will qualify to enter the state barbecue cook-off competition, which has a limited number of slots available for competitors. Fair Bluff officials hope to bid next year to host the state competition.

The “BBQ on the Bluff” is a two-day community-wide event that features much more than pork.

The town’s churches unite to prepare and host a free chicken bog dinner on Friday evening before the cooking of the hogs begins. Competitors receive their hogs and cook them throughout the night along Riverside Drive. Judging takes place on Saturday morning and barbecue from the entries is sold afterwards with proceeds going toward community projects of the Chamber of Commerce. Entertainment will be ongoing on the stage adjacent to the Lumber River Riverwalk throughout the activities Friday night and Saturday.