Bodies found in burning building

BREAKING NEWS

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two bodies were found in a burning building off Silver Spoon Road Monday night.

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire call, according to Michelle Tatum of the Sheriff’s Office, when they discovered an active structure fire.

“The Sheriff’s Office was contacted due to the presence of a structure fire,” Tatum said. “During the preliminary investigation of the structure fire, Columbus County Sheriff’s investigators discovered two bodies located inside of the burnt structure.”

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and in collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office. This incident is being handled as a criminal investigation. The identity of the two bodies and the cause of death are not known at this time. An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh today.

Stay with nrcolumbus.com for more, and see tomorrow’s print edition of the News Reporter.