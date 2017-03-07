Boil water advisory lifted in Chadbourn

Chadbourn residents can drink their water again without having to first boil it.

Interim Town Manager Pat Garrell distributed a notice at 10:35 Tuesday morning stating that, as expected, the boil water advisory had been lifted.

The boil water advisory was mandatory to comply with state regulations after Chadbourn suffered a disruption in water service Thursday night. Although no water quality problems had been expected, the town had to keep the advisory in place until lab results on water samples were received Tuesday morning.