Boys missing near Whiteville

Two brothers and their pit bull dogs are missing near Whiteville.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office reported that William Indian Jones, 16, and James Dean Jones, 15, were last seen near their Pinewood Lane residence about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Their father could not locate theta 34 p.m.

They were last seen near Soles Road and Hallsboro Road, South in Whiteville.

William is a 16 year old white, male approximately 5’10” and weighs 165 pounds. James is a 15 year old white, male approximately 5’08” and weighs 145 pounds. Both William and James have blonde hair and blue eyes. The boys were last seen wearing summer clothing attire.

The pit bull mix puppies they were walking are described as one being black with a white star on its chest and the other is black and white.

If you have information on the whereabouts of William and James Jones, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.