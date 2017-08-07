BREAKING NEWS: Arrest made in Walmart assault

Franklin McQueen, 58, of Tabor City has been arrested in last week’s assault in a Walmart restroom, Sgt. Aaron Herring of the Whiteville Police said this morning.

McQueen’s address was listed as Williams Road, Chadbourn.

McQueen was picked up after police received calls from citizens in Tabor City.

“With the assistance of Tabor City Police I was able to identify the suspect,” Herring said.

“He drove to the Whiteville Police Department and admitted the assault on the victim.”

McQueen was charged with simple assault and held on a $500 bond.

See today’s NR to see how the victim is recovering, and what he hopes for his alleged assailant.