Broadband bill proposed

Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, is one of four primary sponsors in the N.C. House of Representatives, and Rep. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, is a co-sponsor of identical legislation in the Senate, of legislation that will, if passed, hasten the availability of broadband internet service to rural areas across North Carolina.”

“If this bill passes,” Jones said Friday, “there won’t be even a single dirt road in Columbus County where broadband internet service is not be available.”

The proposed legislation, in its current form, comes without any type of possible price tag and no funding mechanism identified in the bill.

Neither Jones nor Britt will hazard a guess as to how long it would be, should the legislation passes, before broadband would be universally available throughout the state. They are heartened by the fact that Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has endorsed the bill and appeared with Jones and other cosponsors at a recent press conference when the measure’s introduction was announced.

The bill has been named the BRIGHT Futures Act. The acronym means broadband, retail online services, the internet of things, the power grid, health care and training and education.

Jones said the bill focuses in accelerating digital infrastructure and economic development in rural and other unserved areas of the state by connecting them to high speed internet.

The bill directs agencies responsible for existing economic development programs to report to the legislature on how effective those programs are in accelerating innovation and jobs and directs the state Dept. of Commerce’s Office of Science, Technology and Innovation to come up with recommendations on how to best establish a BRIGHT futures fund that could operate over the next five years to provide annual grants or loans to accelerate innovation and investment in enterprises that would make rural broadband a reality.