Brown Street (N.C. 410) will be closed weeknights for paving until Sept. 29

Paving on Joe Brown Highway (N.C. 410) near Strawberry Boulevard in Chadbourn has necessitated a major detour, according to N.C. DOT.

The project is expected to end Friday, Sept. 29.

Joe Brown Highway in Chadbourn will be closed with a detour from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday nights to Thursday nights for intensive pavement repairs. Law enforcement and the contractor will assist motorists in using the detour. Local traffic will have no issues getting across N.C. 410 in locations where work is not taking place. Motorists passing through Chadbourn will use Strawberry Boulevard to Peacock Road to Slippery Log Road to Clarendon-Chadbourn Road and vice versa. The contractor hopes to complete a 1,200-foot stretch with each night’s work.

Southbound motorists will turn left onto Strawberry Boulevard and turn right onto Peacock Road, then turn right onto Slippery Log Road and then left onto Clarendon Chadbourn Road, then make a left on N.C. 410. Northbound motorists will make a right turn onto Clarendon-Chadbourn Road and a right turn onto Slippery Log Road. Then make a left turn onto Peacock Road and a left onto Strawberrry Boulevard into Chadbourn to the traffic signal.