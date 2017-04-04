Bus driver arrested for scratching six year old

A Columbus County Schools bus driver has been charged with assaulting a minor child on her bus.

Shantel Kemp, who turned 36 Tuesday, was arrested Monday on charges of misdemeanor child abuse and felony child abuse, inflicting serious injury. She was released on a $1,000 secured bond.

The alleged incident occurred Feb. 22, according to the warrant.

Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office said that according to the warrants, Kemp assaulted a six-year-old child on the school bus Kemp was driving. The child sustained scratches on his throat, according to the warrant.

Kemp’s address was listed as 321 Money Hole Rd., Bolton.