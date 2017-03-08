Car smashes into PNC bank, injuring three



Employees clean up the office where a car smashed into PNC bank this afternoon.

A car careened out of control then ran inside the PNC bank branch at James and Washington Street Wednesday afternoon, injuring three.

The driver of the car was an elderly lady who apparently suffered some sort of medical emergency. She drove over the curb at Washington and James, through the parking lot of PNC and into an office where two employees were seated.

One of the employees suffered injured ribs and the other facial cuts and bruises.

Whiteville Rescue treated the elderly woman for her medical condition and transported her to Columbus Regional. See a full report in Thursday’s edition of The News Reporter.