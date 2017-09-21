Car wreck near Lake hurts one; power out to 400 as tree falls on Canal Cove

A wreck Thursday afternoon east of Lake Waccamaw on Sam Potts Highway caused major damage to a car and the power pole it hit. At least one person was hurt, though not seriously, as the car sustained heavy damage to the passenger side. Duke Energy reported 400 homes without power at 6 p.m. when a tree fell across lines on Canal Cove Road about the same time as the wreck. It’s not known if one or both incidents caused the outage. A heavy thunderstorm was in the area at the time. Power should be restored by 8 or 8:30, Duke reported.