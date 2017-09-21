Car wreck near Lake hurts one; power out to 400 as tree falls on Canal Cove

Limericks by Bob Aldrich On the recycle mornings I view

All the trash cans lined up two by two

Side by side in each yard

They’re two forms standing guard

Like old soldiers in grey and in blue

Be on guard for the fierce fire ant bite,

With the swellings and pain they ignite

Poison the sandy dome

That they build as their home

And they shift to a new, nearby site

Harvey recorded three feet of rain. That was impossible to contain. After the huge downpour Locals say they’ll restore The large count of swamped homes that remain