Cattle program Friday at B&G Home

Two nationally-known cattle experts will visit the Boys and Girls Home at Lake Waccamaw Friday for a free program.

Dr. Temple Grandin and Stockman Curt Pait will speak about humane cattle handling and demonstrate movement through facilities with live cattle. The program is sponsored by the Columbus County Cattleman’s Association and Pineview Veterinary Hospital.

The event is free, and open to all cattle farmers of any skill level and age. Farmers from across both Carolinas are expected to attend. The seminar is from 1-5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls home.

Refreshments will be provided, but reservations are required. Call the Cooperative Extension Service at 641-3996 to RSVP.