Chadbourn under boil water advisory; system leaves residents dry

Aged valves and even older pipes have caused a massive water outage in Chadbourn.

Town Clerk Pat Garrell said workers were hooking up new lines Thursday when the breaks began. Public works employees tried to find and shut down old valves to isolate the breaks, but the damage was too great.

“We had to shut the wells down,” Garrell said, “and when they were brought back up, we had even more breaks. Some of those lines are six inch lines — it’s a pure mess.”

Much of the town was completely without water for hours, Garrell said.

“We were answering phones at the town hall until 12:30 last night,” she said. “The crews worked until they couldn’t see, and then they were back at it this morning.

The water crews are gaining ground on the breaks, Garrell said. Hydrants were opened to flush the system around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

“We hope to have everything back online this afternoon (Friday) she said. A boil advisory will be in place for all water used for cooking, drinking or consumption until the town’s system can be tested.

“We want everyone to know we really are doing our best,” Garrell said.