Charges filed in dog death

A Chadbourn man has been charged with intentionally allowing a dog to starve to death.

Warrants show Connell Maurice Faulk, 43, was arrested Jan. 5 for killing an animal by starvation, a felony; failure to appear on a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and non-payment of child support. He was held under $44,981 secured bond.

Det. Rene Trevino said officers were called to Faulk’s residence on Wilkes Street after receiving a report about a dog chained to a pole in the yard, with no food or water. Officers found the animal dead in the back yard.

“It appeared to have been dead for some time,” Trevino said.

Upon further investigation, officers found a second dead dog thrown in a ditch behind the home.

The dates of the offense were listed as June 1 through Oct. 4 on Faulk’s warrant. Trevino said the Wilkes Street residence was apparently one of several used by Faulk.

Faulk was charged by default, Trevino said.

“No one could tell us who owned the dogs, but it was his residence,” Trevino said. “You can’t just let an animal die like that.”

Officers had been seeking Faulk on additional charges since the dogs were found in November.