A Hallsboro man has been charged with driving while impaired and involuntary manslaughter in a Jan. 30 crash near whiteville.

Trooper Charles Ransom of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Steven Thomas Hansford was placed under a $100,000 secured bond Thursday on the two felony charges.

Hansford was arriving the wrong way on US 74-76 when he collided head on with Joseph Leo Brown of Bolton. Brown died from his injuries.