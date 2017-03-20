Chase ends in car lot downtown

A driver who allegedly fled a license check in downtown Whiteville led police on a chase through downtown early Sunday morning that ended with a crash at a car dealership.

Edwin Brian Yates, 48, was charged with driving while license revoked, driving while impaired and fleeing to elude arrest after the pursuit. Arrest reports show his address was listed as 820 W. Burkhead St., Whiteville.

A press release from the Whiteville Police said Yates pulled up to the license checkpoint being operated at J.K. Powell Boulevard and Quality Street shortly after 1 a.m. When he told officers he did not have his license in his possession, he was told to pull to one side.

Instead, Yates reportedly sped away through the downtown area, the report said. Officers pursued his Buick sedan along several streets before Yates crashed into a parked vehicle on the Vann Underwood sales lot at Madison and Walter streets. An estimate of the damages has not been released.

Yates was taken into custody and jailed under a $3,500 secured bond.