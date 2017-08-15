Child sex suspect caught in California

A Latino man who allegedly molested a seven-year-old girl and fled the state is in custody after five years.

Capt. Jason Soles of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said U.S. Marshals located and detained Julio Cesar Vega Cabrera, 34, in Santa Ana, California last week. Local officers flew to California Friday, and booked Cabrera into the Columbus County Jail early Sunday.

Cabrera was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, as well as misdemeanor failure to appear. He is being held under $250,000 secured bond, pending trial.

The suspect was living in Nakina on Big Cypress Road when the alleged crimes occurred in 2012, according to warrants. He was 29 at the time of the incident.

Cabrera fled the area, but resurfaced in California, where he was recently picked up by marshals. He was flown back to Columbus County and returned to local custody without incident.