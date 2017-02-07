Child in western N.C. dies from the flu

A child in the western part of North Carolina has died from influenza, the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced.

The child died Jan. 24. In keeping with the department’s policy of protecting the family’s privacy, the name, gender, age and home county of the victim are not being released.

“If there’s any positive to come from this tragedy, we hope it will be that people understand that even though flu is a very common virus, it can cause serious and even deadly infections in some people,” said acting state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore.

In the current influenza season that began last October, 19 adult deaths from flu or flu complications have been confirmed in the state, with 14 of these death victims being 65 years old or older.

DHHS pointed out that certain age groups are at higher risk of serious illnesses as a result of the influenza virus.

Dr. Moore reminded North Carolinians that it is not too late to receive the flu vaccine to avoid the virus’ effects.

If you think you have the flu, contact your physician right away,” he added.