Citing interference by council, Chadbourn police chief resigns

After only 15 months on the job, Chadbourn Police Chief Darrell Trivette resigned Monday, citing interference and attempts to micromanage police operations by one or more town council members who he did not name in his letter of resignation.

Trivette’s last day on the job will be Feb. 5. The departing chief will remain in law enforcement and has a job somewhere outside Columbus County, but he didn’t want to say Monday where he will be going.

“I tried to do my job as a law enforcement officer,” Trivette said. “I just wish they (town council members) would unify and support their employees versus dragging them through the coals in public meetings. I wish they would let the police department do their job. Whoever the next chief is, I hope they let him do his job. If it continues like it has been the last year and a half, they’re not going to keep (police) morale up. People can only take so much.”

Trivette said he feels he has been supported and appreciated by the citizens of Chadbourn. “You can’t beat the people,” he said. “But you’ve got to have good council members, too.” He said he would characterize some, but not all, of Chadbourn’s council members as “good.”

