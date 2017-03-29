City under boil water advisory

The City of Whiteville has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Pinewood Drive, West Burkhead Street, Williamson Street, West Williams Street (west of Stanley Street) Stanley Street, Maultsby Drive and Lester Smith Street for the next 24 Hours.
An advisory does not mean that the water is contaminated, but rather the possibility exists. The City repaired a water main break in the Pinewood Drive area.
“You should boil tap water vigorously for at least one full minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking,” said Safety Officer Hal Lowder. “This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets.”