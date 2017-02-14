City Hall to come down

Whiteville’s 1938 municipal building will be demolished.

“They’re going to be mad at us tonight, or in two weeks,” Mayor Terry Mann said Tuesday evening. Mann was referring to the Save City Hall group, which made another plea Tuesday to save the building, but would not provide specifics on their plans to finance renovations and operations of the structure.

On a motion by Councilman Robert Leder and a second by Jimmy Clarida, the board voted reluctantly but unanimously to instruct City Manager Darren Currie to start the process of planning the demolition of the building. The board soundly rejected a design for a new municipal building that was proposed by Oakley Collier Architects to replace the current structure.

The board also instructed Currie to start the process to sell the 1940s era home beside the municipal building. The house will be sold by sealed bid to be moved, or torn down and the lot cleared.

Check back with nrcolumbus.com for more on this story tomorrow, and get the full story in Thursday’s print edition of the News Reporter.