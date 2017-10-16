Clarkton area woman charged in theft, pawning stolen goods

A Clarkton-area woman has been arrested in Bladen County for allegedly selling stolen property.

Bladen Sheriff James A. McVicker said Angelina Tanya Wells, 43, of 81 Mears Lane, Clarkton, was arrested for selling stolen property to an Elizabethtown pawn shop. She is alleged to have stolen a chainsaw from a Ruskin Road residence, then sold it at the pawn shop.

Wells was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, a felony. Her bond was set at $1,500.

“We have two other suspects in this case and expect to make additional arrests in the near future,” McVicker said. “In addition to the chainsaw, a 55-inch flat screen television was also stolen”

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call 862.6960.