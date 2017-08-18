Open House Dates Grade Date Time
Acme Delco Elementary Pre K – 5th 8/24/17 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Acme Delco Middle 6th – 8th 8/24/17 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Cerro Gordo Elementary Pre-K – 8th 8/24/17 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Chadbourn Elementary Pre K – 5th 8/24/17 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Chadbourn Middle 6th – 8th 8/24/17 6:00 – 7:30 PM
East Columbus High 9th – 12th 8/24/17 6:00 -7:00 PM Freshmen
6:00 – 8:00 PM All Students
Evergreen Elementary K – 8th 8/24/17 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Guideway Elementary K – 5th 8/24/17 3:00 – 7:00 PM
Hallsboro Middle 7th – 8th 8/24/17 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Hallsboro Middle 6th Grade 8/22/17 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Hallsboro/Artesia Elem Pre K – 5th 8/24/17 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Nakina Middle 7th – 8th 8/24/17 3:00 – 5:00 PM
Nakina Middle 6th 8/22/17 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Old Dock Elementary Pre K – 5th 8/24/17 3:00 – 5:00 PM
South Columbus High 9th 8/24/17 6:00 PM
Tabor City Elementary Pre K – 5th 8/24/17 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Tabor City Middle 6th – 8th 8/24/17 5:00 – 7:00 PM
West Columbus High 9th 8/24/17 6:30 – 8:00 PM
Williams Township Pre K – 8th 8/24/17 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Columbus County Schools open house dates
Open House Dates Grade Date Time