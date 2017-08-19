Columbus divided in half in new House maps

Columbus County is broken into halves in the newest N.C. House redistricting plan.

Rep. Brenden Jones is in new House District 46, which roughly encompasses western and southern Columbus County while central, north and much of eastern Columbus would be fitted in with Pender County and Chris Millis’s District 16. Pender County remains intact in the new plan.

The maps are separated by colors and are difficult to discern how greater Whiteville is divided. A satellite view, showing exact lines, was not available Saturday afternoon.

Columbus County is now solely represented by Jones, and includes some of Robeson.

The maps must be approved by a panel of federal judges.

The new Senate map is expected later this weekend.

See Monday’s NR for the whole story.