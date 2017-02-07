Columbus Jobs Foundation membership meeting Feb. 16



The Columbus Jobs Foundation will have its membership kick-off event Thursday, Feb. 16 and celebrate the accomplishments of 2016.

The speaker will be Greg Lovette, CEO of RadixBay, an internet technology company based in Charlotte. Lovette is a Tabor City native and has opened a computing center branch in the Tabor Industrial Park.

Workers finished the renovation of the incubator building in the last two weeks. Lovette hopes to expand rural-based computing centers, such as the one in Tabor City, in the future.

“We’re excited to have Greg as our speaker,” said Columbus Jobs Foundation Chairman Rick Edwards. “It shows that we can attract high-tech to a rural area, and we expect to see this grow in the future. What Greg has done with RadixBay is a remarkable story, both for him personally and for Tabor City.”

One of the first tasks for the Columbus Jobs Foundation was to increase the number of memberships after it took over from the former Committee of 100.

“We tripled the number of memberships and included a special membership for millennials to get more of our young people involved in helping create jobs, and it’s been a big success,” he said.

In 2016, the Columbus Jobs Foundation:

• Provided funds for a rail study for RJ Corman Railroad to join CSX railroad line, which would provide direct access to the port in Wilmington.

• Provided financial support to RadixBay for upfit of its building in Tabor City

• Helped recruit S&A Railroad Ties to Columbus County (up to 50 employees)

• Assisted Columbus County EDC in marketing the Georgia-Pacific site that is now owned by the county but is the primary site for the yet unnamed “Project Black,” which would initially employ more than 200 people.

• Loaned $215,000 from a revolving loan fund to new and established companies in Columbus County.

• Supported efforts by Columbus County EDC to seek grants for the International Logistics Park and the Delco Industrial Park.

• Placed welcome signs for Columbus County industrial parks in the ILM Airport lobby in Wilmington.

Columbus Jobs also entertained a number of prospective industrial clients who are looking at Columbus County in 2017.

“More than ever, the Columbus Jobs Foundation needs your financial support,” Edwards said. “As a result of the devastating hurricane this past fall, many jobs were lost and businesses closed. The good news is that a lot is happening, and if we can get good news soon on Project Black like we hope and expect, it will be an exciting year.”

The membership kickoff will be held at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville from 6-8 p.m.

Renewal notices and invitations have been sent to current members, but new or prospective members should RSVP by calling 640-6608 or emailing salsup@columbusco.org.

Cocktails and hors d’oevres will be served.