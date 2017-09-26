Columbus Regional brings PET CT to community

Columbus Regional Healthcare is now providing PET/CT services to the citizens of Columbus County and the surrounding communities. Alliance Radiology will be providing mobile PET/CT services for CRHS.

“We are excited to be able to provide PET/CT services for our Columbus Regional patients,” said Carla Hollis, CEO of Columbus Regional. “They will now have a PET/CT imaging option where they receive their usual health care and it’s close to home.”

To meet the technology needs of Columbus Regional, Alliance is providing a new GE Discovery ST, which features faster scan times and reduced radiation dose for patient comfort. The mobile PET/CT will be located on the campus of CRHS and managed by the Imaging Department at Columbus Regional.

A PET/CT scan is noninvasive, painless and takes about 30 minutes. Along with providing better imaging data, it notably increases patient comfort and convenience by reducing the number of scanning sessions a patient must undergo. With PET/CT, doctors can make more accurate diagnoses, develop more targeted treatment plans, and do better, less-invasive treatment monitoring, which should result in improved patient outcomes.

“We are committed to bringing quality medical imaging technology to help serve the patients of Donayre Cancer Care Center,” explained Hollis. “The superior image quality of the new PET/CT allows our clinicians to better optimize the treatment and care for patients. ”