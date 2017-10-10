Commissioners defer courthouse workshop to interview manager hopefuls

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners, scheduled to conduct a workshop on the future of the historic courthouse Monday night, instead deferred that workshop and interviewed four candidates who want to replace former County Manager Bill Clark, who retired last month.

Among the four candidates – three men and one woman – who interviewed for about a half hour each was County Attorney Mike Stephens, who currently also is serving as interim county manager until Clark’s permanent replacement is found.

Although the board had announced a courthouse workshop for 6 p.m. Monday, they instead went into closed session to begin interviewing manager candidates. When they returned to open session at 8:30 p.m., they announced they will hold another special meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, when they will conduct interviews for even more county manager hopefuls beginning at 6 p.m. and then hold the workshop on historic courthouse renovations at 7 p.m.