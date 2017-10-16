Commissioners vote against merger, but issue probably isn’t over

In what turned out to be a roller coaster of a meeting, the county commissioners voted 5-2 not to merge the county and city school systems.

The issue likely isn’t resolved, however, as two commissioners chose to “pass,” meaning that their votes had to be included with the majority. Since three commissioners, Charles McDowell, Chairman James Prevatte and Edwin Russ, voted against merger, the “passes” were assigned to the majority, according to parliamentary procedure.

Russ made the motion not to merge, seconded by McDowell. Amon McKenzie and Ricky Bullard voted against the motion not to merge the systems.

Trent Burroughs and Buddy Byrd were the two who passed.

Earlier in the night, a motion passed that kicked the issue to Rep. Brenden Jones and Sen. Danny Britt.

After more impassioned discussion from the floor, however, Russ made another motion that opposed merger.

The commissioners chamber was packed with people who spilled into the hallway. Most were opposed to merger.

Stay tuned for more as this story develops.