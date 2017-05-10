Controlled burns set for Lake State Park

A controlled burn scheduled for Lake Waccamaw State Park today will be visible from town, but is no cause for alarm, officials said.

“The park has its own well, and they are very proficient in wildfire management,” Town Manager Harry Foley said. “The park will have all the resources it needs, but we will have the town’s tanker standing by at the fire department if they call for us.”

The town is experiencing some periods of low water pressure due to maintenance on the primary water tank, but Foley said the controlled burn will have no effect on the town’s water supply.

“This won’t use any town resources,” he emphasized. “We’ll be available if they call us, but it shouldn’t affect our residents or water in any way. Please don’t call 911 about smoke toward the state park today.”

Controlled burns are used to help promote good growth in pine forests, and to remove fuel caused by storm debris. Longleaf pine forests like those at the state park require occasional burns that allow the growth of healthy ground cover and provide better habitat for plants and animals.