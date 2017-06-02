Convicted murderer, co-defendant shared cell

Testimony wrapped up Friday in the first degree murder trial of Derrick Pierce, with convicted murderer Tiffany Faulk and Pierce’s co-defendant Amanda Canady being called to testify.

Defense attorney Bill Gore Jr. grilled the women on a letter, submitted into evidence, that Faulk reportedly wrote for Canady while the two were housed in the same cell in Sampson County. Both women refused to answer most questions, exercising their right not to incriminate themselves.

Pierce, Canady and Antwan Johnson were arrested in January 2014 for the beating death of Keisha Ward and the near-killing of her boyfriend, Johnny Tyler.

Faulk is serving a life sentence for her role in the death of Bonnie Fowler in 2010. She and co-defendant Harold “Boom” Gore were convicted in Columbus County Superior Court last year.

The jury will begin deliberations Monday. See the print edition of Monday’s NR for a full wrap-up of this week’s testimony, and check back with nrcolumbus.com for updates.