Cooper coming to Fair Bluff Thursday

Gov. Roy Cooper will visit Fair Bluff for about an hour Thursday.

A spokesman for Cooper’s office confirmed that the chief executive will arrive at the Columbus Career and College Academy at 865 Academy St. in Fair Bluff at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and plans to stay for about an hour. The Fair Bluff visit will be Cooper’s only stop in Columbus County. After he leaving Fair Bluff, he’ll visit Lumberton.

The spokesman said the trip essentially is a follow-up visit by the governor to areas ravaged by Hurricane Matthew in October. This will be Cooper’s second trip to Fair Bluff since he took office in January.