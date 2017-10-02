County accepts R.J. Corman offer of $2.15 million for G-P property

Columbus County commissioners Monday night unanimously voted to accept an offer from the R.J. Corman Railroad Group to purchase the former Georgia-Pacific property between Whiteville and Chadbourn for $2.15 million.

The Nicholasville, Ky. railroad company, which in 2015 obtained ownership of the former Carolina Southern Railroad that operates in Columbus, Horry and Marion counties, will have 30 days to close the sale or forfeit $50,000 in earnest money to the county.

Project Black, a company whose identity has never been publicly announced, had an option with the county to purchase the property, but their option expired at midnight Friday.

Project Black officials had said they would employ more than 150 people initially, which would make it the most significant new industry announcement here in years, but Project Black was unable to obtain necessary financing for Phase I construction before their option on the property expired.

R.J. Corman’s purchase of the property is a major development in making the former G-P facility a viable industrial site once again. Corman initially will work with Project Black until it receives the financing it needs to begin operating. However, if Project Black falters, R.J. Corman will partner with the county to find another company to bring jobs to the G-P site.

Yet another company, S&A Railroad Ties, is prepared to set up shop at the site as an ancillary business to Project Black.

