County Manager Bill Clark will retire Sept. 29

Columbus County Manager Bill Clark will retire at the end of September.

Clark, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, advised Columbus County commissioners of his decision during a closed meeting Monday night, but a public announcement was withheld until after Clark could inform county government department heads Tuesday afternoon.

A native of Charlottesville, Virginia, the former U.S. Army officer was administrator of Columbus Regional Healthcare before becoming county manager here in February 2008. His last day on the job will be Friday, Sept. 29.

“This is a sad time for me,” Clark said Tuesday, “because I love my job and I love Columbus County, but the time is right. I have some family obligations elsewhere in the state which make this the correct decision for me now.”

Emphasizing that he is retiring, not resigning, Clark said he is doing so only because of those family obligations and said he does not have any other employment plans.

